ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Businesses and restaurants that have been forced to shut their doors due to the coronavirus might qualify for a grant from the Gateway Resilience Fund.
The Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District teamed up with the St. Louis Community Foundation to give $100,000 to downtown businesses and restaurants.
“They can apply for up to $5,000 grant,” said Missy Kelley, CEO of Downtown St. Louis Inc.
The grant is for downtown businesses that have been open for at least two years and have at least five employees.
If you're a business owner and need help during this time, or you'd like to donate check out the Gateway Resilience Fund here.
