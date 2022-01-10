You are the owner of this article.
Gateway Pet Guardians to honor Betty White with fundraising drive after rescue of two dogs

Betty and Rose
Gateway Pet Guardians

METRO EAST (KMOV.com) - A local non-profit is using the rescue of two dogs to honor the late Betty White.

Gateway Pet Guardians recently rescued two female stray dogs that had been roaming the Metro East since November, a pit bull mix the group named Rose and an Akita mix the rescue organization named Betty in honor of the late comedian and animal lover. When Betty was brought back to Gateway Pet Guardians' pet resource center, she tested positive for heartworms and it was found that she had advanced heartworm disease. 

In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday on January 17, Gateway Pet Guardians has joined the #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for pets need. 

For more information on how to donate, click here.

