ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Gateway Arch will go dark at night during the first weeks of May.
The National Park Service said the monument will not be illuminated at night May 1-14 due to bird migration season.
“Our feathered friends are flying home after spending the winter months in the south,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. “Every bird migration season in the spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night.”
The outside lights will be turned on at night again starting May 15.
