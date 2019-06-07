ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The tram at the Gateway Arch has been closed Friday due to Mississippi River flooding.
The park took to Facebook to announce the closure, saying ground water pressure caused minor seepage into the lower tram load zone. The main concern is that it would create a slipping hazard.
The park closed the tram for visitor safety, but the visitor center, including the museum, theater, the Arch store and cafe, is still open.
If you've purchased tickets to ride the tram today, visit the Ticket Center or call the Call Center at 877-982-1410 for a refund or to reschedule.
