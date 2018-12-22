DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Andrew Morris is trying to show his son as much of the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis as he can without being able to go up to the top of it.
“I wanted the kids to be able to see the Gateway Arch here … and it’s just not going to happen today but we’ll get it another time,” Morris said.
Morris and his family are traveling from Oklahoma City to Indiana for the holidays but they intentionally made their overnight stop in St. Louis so they could see the Arch. He said closing the Arch for the day just costs the National Parks’ money from tourism.
“It’s just exacerbating an already bad problem,” Morris said. “Tourist places should not be affected by government decisions.”
Meenu Devi and her family drove to St. Louis from Kentucky. Her mother is visiting from India and wanted to take a road trip specifically to go up to the top of the Gateway Arch.
“First time here,” Devi said. “I don’t know when we’ll come again. We’ll see from outside, but I am very disappointed. No good.”
Visitors to the Gateway Arch on Saturday were greeted with a sign telling them they could not enter the museum, visitor’s center or ride to the top.
The Gateway Arch Foundation said they will be offering refunds to those who bought tickets ahead of time.
“We are polarizing very badly in the government,” Donna Hutton said. “It’s really sad, so we’re not getting anything done. We need to come together.”
A lot of Gateway Arch visitors are frustrated with the gridlock in Washington D.C. They are walking away, calling this one a rain check.
“Shutting due to the petulance on one individual is thoroughly irresponsible in my opinion,” Morris said.
