ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch will allow tram rides and access to documentary movie experiences beginning in July.
In mid-June, the Visitor Center, museum, Arch Store and Arch Café were included in the first phase of reopening.
The tram ride to the top of the Arch, documentary movie experiences and outdoor national park service programming will reopen on July 8 at 9 a.m.
There is mandatory, free ticket reservations to enter the Arch facility. Visitors can make reservations here or by calling 877-982-1410.
According to the Arch, there will be a reduced visitor capacity inside the facility.
