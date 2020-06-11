ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch will reopen to the public on June 17.
The Gateway Arch Visitor Center, museum, Arch Store and Arch Café are included in this phase of reopening.
The tram ride to the top of the Arch, however, will be reopened at a later date.
There is mandatory, free ticket reservations to enter the Arch facility. Visitors can make reservations starting June 15 here or by calling 877-982-1410.
According to the Arch, there will be a reduced visitor capacity inside the facility.
