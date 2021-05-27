ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Gateway Arch is hosting a photo contest - but you have to be furry and four-legged to apply!
The Arch is looking for a pup to work as its honorary "B.A.R.K. Ranger".
Submit a photo of your pup along with a brief description of what makes your dog iconic. After a public vote, the contest winner will get a prize pack filled with goodies.
The national park service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program invites family pets to serve as ambassadors for responsible and safe pet handling at Gateway Arch National Park and other national parks across the country.
B.A.R.K. stands for:
Bag your pet's waste.
Always leash your pet.
Respect wildlife.
Know where you can go.
Click here to submit. You have until June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.