ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s National Park Service week and the parks are inviting the public to celebrate. In St. Louis, the Gateway Arch National Park is offering a fee-free day as well as a number of festivities throughout the week.
Visitors are encouraged to take a Tram Ride to the top of the Arch, watch the award-winning documentary “Monument to the Dream” in the Tucker Theater, visit the Old Courthouse and explore the park grounds.
Along with fee-free day, Saturday is also Junior Ranger Day. Kids ages 5 to 15 can learn how to protect and preserve the country’s national parks for future generations. All day long, kids can earn a Gateway Arch National Park Junior Ranger lapel pin by completing a special Junior Ranger Day activity booklet. They can also make their own Junior Ranger button and take a selfie as a Junior Ranger at the park’s selfie station, located on the mezzanine of the Gateway Arch Visitor Center.
On April 22, which is Earth Day, you can lend a hand and help park rangers keep the Gateway Arch Park looking good by helping to tidy up the Arch grounds with a park clean-up and gardening event. Gardening tools and refreshments will be provided at this event. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and hand trowels however, and should meet at the Arch’s new west entrance at 10 a.m. Monday. To register for this event, visit archpark.org/volunteer.
On Saturday, April 27, your pet can become a B.A.R.K. Ranger and serve as an ambassador for responsible and safe pet handling at the Gateway Arch Park. B.A.R.K. stands for Bag your pet’s waste, Always wear a leash, Respect wildlife and Know where you can go.
You can meet the park ranger from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the west entrance of the gateway Arch park to participate in the “Take Your Human for a Walk” program, where pets can also become a B.A.R.K. ranger and earn a special bandanna.
Here is a calendar detailing the days of National Park Week and its corresponding events.
· April 20: National Junior Ranger Day and Fee-Free Day
· April 21: Military & Veterans Recognition Day
· April 22: Earth Day
· April 23: Transportation Tuesday
· April 24: Wild Wednesday
· April 25: Throwback Thursday
· April 26: Friendship Friday
· April 27: B.A.R.K. Ranger Day
· April 28: Park Rx Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.