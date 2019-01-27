ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Arch and the Old Courthouse have been closed since before Christmas due to the partial government shutdown. But both locations re-open today after a temporary funding bill was passed Friday.
Rangers get back to work today but they're still waiting on two paychecks.
The Gateway Arch museum opens up at 9 a.m. and the Old Courthouse opening at 8 a.m..
But federal government employees aren't holding their breath because this deal is for only three weeks.
President Trump is still pushing to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and that funding is not in this current deal. Congress has until February 15th to reach a permanent agreement.
If that doesn't happen, the government could shutdown again or the president will declare a national emergency and order the Department of Defense to construct a wall.
The biggest impact from this shutdown was furloughed employees and essential employees not getting paid. All federal employees are guaranteed back pay but federal agencies are saying the payroll process takes 3-5 days and in some cases 10 days.
Congress only has 3 weeks to reach a permanent solution or we could be right back where we started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.