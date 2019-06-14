ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anyone planning to visit the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse this weekend should prepare for large crowds and arrive early.
The Gateway Arch said both historic locations will be open during their regular hours during the Stanley Cup celebrations in downtown St. Louis on June 15.
The Gateway Arch wants visitors to be aware that large crowds are expected at the Gateway Arch National Park and that tram ticket holders should arrive to the Arch grounds at least an hour before their scheduled tram time to go through two security checkpoints.
