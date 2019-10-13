ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a suspect accused of a Saturday night armed robbery at a gas station near the St. Louis University campus.
Police said the suspect entered the BP Gas Station on 3140 Olive Street Saturday night at 11:13 p.m. and produced a gun to announce a robbery.
The suspect looked 30 to 40 years of age and police said he took money from the gas station and then fled the scene on foot.
Police sad the suspect is a 5 foot, 6 inches tall black man and was wearing all black clothing.
No one was injured during the incident.
