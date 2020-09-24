GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Evacuations are underway following a gas leak in Granite City.
The leak occurred before 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of Route 162 and Maryville Road.
The evacuations are being done as a precaution, according to police. Among the impacted buildings is the River of Life Christian School, which is evacuating students.
Police and fire officials are on the scene.
No other details have been released. News 4 has a crew underway and will update this story as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.