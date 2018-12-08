SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews will be working overnight to contain a large gas leak in south St. Louis.

The leak was reported around 9 p.m. near Fyler Ave and Hereford. Spire Inc. confirmed crews will be making repairs to a ruptured 12 inch high pressure gas main throughout Saturday night. 

Six to eight homes were evacuated, according to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available. 

