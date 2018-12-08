SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews will be working overnight to contain a large gas leak in south St. Louis.
The leak was reported around 9 p.m. near Fyler Ave and Hereford. Spire Inc. confirmed crews will be making repairs to a ruptured 12 inch high pressure gas main throughout Saturday night.
Hereford & Fyler - Due to a ruptured high pressure 12” #naturalgas main; residents in the immediate affected block were evacuated. @spire_energy on scene working to stop the natural gas flow.@STLFireDept companies will remain on scene until the flow is stopped. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/UJB00WgL16— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 9, 2018
Six to eight homes were evacuated, according to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.