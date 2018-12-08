SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews worked overnight to fix a gas leak which broke out late Saturday night.
The leak has been fixed as of 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
St. Louis Fire Department Chief Garon Mosby said once gas is cut off to homes it’s safe to go inside. However, Mosby also said the cold temperatures and lack of gas heating could also pose a safety risk.
.@spire_energy has stopped the #naturalgas leak. @STLFireDept is returning to service. No injuries reported. #STLCity— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 9, 2018
The leak was first reported around 9 p.m. near Fyler Ave and Hereford. Spire Inc. confirmed crews would make repairs to a ruptured 12 inch high pressure gas main throughout Saturday night.
Six to eight homes were evacuated by Spire crews, according to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.
"We don't know what caused the rupture but it's escaping into the atmosphere which is the best possible scenario,” he said.
Crews blocked off the area to work on the leak. The area reopened once the leak was fixed early Sunday.
No one was injured in the gas leak incident or the repair.
