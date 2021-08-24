BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A gas leak has prompted Bridgeton police to close a road Tuesday morning.
The leak was reported in the 3400 block of Taylor Avenue around 9 a.m. It is not known when the road will reopen.
According to police, Spire has been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
