ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heading out on a weekend trip? Make sure you fill up in Missouri before you leave!
According to GasBuddy, you can find numerous gas stations on the west side of the Mississippi with a price per gallon below $2.
The price for a gallon of gas can be found as low as $1.78 in South St. Louis County at Costco and Sam’s Club near Big Bend and I-44.
US crude oil fell below $50 a barrel Thursday for the first time in more than a year.
Oil's recent slide has shaved more than a third off its price. Crude fell more than 1% Thursday to as low as $49.41 a barrel. The last time oil closed below $50 was in October 4, 2017. By mid morning the price had climbed back to above $51.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri was at $2.13 as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the second lowest in the country to only Oklahoma.
No gas stations in Southern Illinois were offering prices below $2. According to GasBuddy, Illinois ranks middle of the road for gas prices, 24th, with the average price per gallon of gas at $2.40.
