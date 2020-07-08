ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says with COVID-19 cases on the rise in the region, the data is "worrisome."
“We continue to see a trend in the upward direction and that's absolutely what we don't want to see. So what this translates to is that we have some accelerated transmission of the virus in the community. We have to do everything now to slow that down. Now, we know we're not going to eliminate spread until we have a vaccine by each of us doing our part, wearing masks, staying six feet away from each other. We can keep the economy open, and we can prevent others from getting sick,” Dr. Alex Garza explained.
The current seven-day moving average of hospitalizations at St. Louis area hospital is at 164, the highest it has been since June 13.
But some good news is that hospitalizations did fall from 177 yesterday to 171 just today.
The region had total number of 30 new admissions, which is the highest since May 19.
Garza was asked whether the heat wave St. Louis is experiencing could affect COVID-19 in the region. “It's hard to say how it's going to impact coronavirus. We know that UV light does impact the virus, how much it does though, I think is still an open question. But regardless of what happens in the heatwave if we can still continue to practice all of those things that we've been preaching, that's really the best deterrent,” Garza said.
