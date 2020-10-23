ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis region needs to "come together" to address its surging coronavirus numbers, as confirmed cases increased in nearly every metro county this past week, Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said Friday.

Cases have grown in all St. Louis area counties, except Monroe County, Illinois, and those case numbers are putting strain on hospitals, Garza said.

464 patients are in St. Louis hospitals with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. At this pace of growth, Garza said, St. Louis hospitals will reach their record influx of COVID patients in two weeks, topping the record set April 24.

"So last week...we were discussing how the curve was going down and we are pretty hopeful that we are going to be able to continue a downward downward movement in our census and in our modeling. But this week," Garza said, "We had to change our model because of that dramatic increase in admissions."

The spike of hospitalizations, which has largely been from people in rural communities is now starting to move to people in urban areas, Garza said.

"The concerning thing is now the urban areas are starting to catch up with the more rural areas," Garza said. "So, that means there's going to be that many more patients coming into our healthcare system. In addition to those rural patients coming in. We'll also have more patients coming in from the city and county. And that's um we've discussed this before about how that just is an added burden onto our healthcare systems."

By zip code, communities in St. Charles County have seen the largest increase in the last seven days.