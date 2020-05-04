ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, says there is reason for optimism in case trends in the St. Louis metro area.
While St. Louis City and County remain under stay-at-home orders, officials say they are continuing to see community spread cases of COVID-19, however, Garza says trends have slowed down.
According to Garza, the number of hospitalizations has plateaued and we should expect a gradual decline.
Health officials are also looking at the region’s hospital admission rates. Garza says the number has been coming down over time and it’s really promising.
“That number has come down quite a bit over, you know, say the past two to three weeks from when we were really at that sort of top end of the number of cases that we've seen,” Dr. Garza said in Monday’s press conference.
The cases crested with the number of cases about a week to a week and a half ago and those numbers started coming down.
Garza says according to the trends in the region, he should expect stay-at-home orders to be lifted by mid-May.
