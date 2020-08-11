ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There are a few signs that the spread of COVID-19 is decreasing in the St. Louis area, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force head Dr. Alex Garza said Monday.
Garza said recent hospitalization data shows the spread is slowing. According to the task force, the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations dropped from 280 Sunday to 279 Monday. The number of patients admitted to hospitals who are suspected of having COVID-19 also dropped from 140 to 130.
"Today we're recording 35 new (hospital) admissions which has come down quite a bit," Garza said.
The numbers come one day after the number of new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients dropped from 46 to 34.
Garza said the numbers indicate that the curve of viral spread is being flattened slightly, but added that more work must be done for the virus to be brought under control.
Garza also said the part of the St. Louis area with the largest increase in cases has changed from St. Charles County to areas in South County and Jefferson County such as Fenton, Arnold and Sappington.
He added that it is too soon to say if it safe for schools to reopen for in-person classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.