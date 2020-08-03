ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task force is hopeful the region's admission numbers and overall community spread will decrease if the community continues to make an effort.
The task force reported 469 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in our area Monday. That number is the highest since the middle of May.
Task force head Dr. Alex Garza is concerned about the high number of cases, but says there's a silver lining because many of the cases are not requiring intensive care units.
Garza says they're hopeful with the measures that have been put in place, whether it's the masking or the decreasing hours in the bars, that we can start to interrupt transmission in the community and we can start seeing decrease in the number of cases.
"We're seeing some glimmers of hope with that decrease in admissions, but it really takes a consistent effort by the entire community. In order to get those cases to come down. And so, hopefully we can start seeing either a plateauing or even coming down," Garza said.
