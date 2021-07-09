ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who's been the face of the St. Louis area's pandemic response begins a new challenge Saturday, but before he goes, he's expressing concerns as the Delta variant ravages southwestern Missouri.
Dr. Alex Garza leaves for Kuwait this weekend where he will spend four months as an emergency physician. But in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he voiced worry about the state's response to the new Delta variant of COVID-19, saying, "It’s hard to tell what the state is thinking right now. It’s concerning.”
In his final press briefing as the head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, Garza emphasized that vaccination is the only way to win the fight.
"The number of people with COVID in the ICU is increasing dramatically. The number of COVID patients on ventilators is increasing and, quite frankly, the number of people protecting themselves and the community by being vaccinated is not keeping pace with this deadly disease," he said.
