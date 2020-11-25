ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Alex Garza said St. Louis area hospitals are at capacity as we continue to see a "dramatic and unsustainable" COVID-19 surge.
"Our COVID-19 floors are full. Our ICUs are full and we don't have the staff or the space to take on more patients. But we know, given the number of cases in the community and how the virus is spreading, that this surge will most definitely get worse," Garza said during his Wednesday briefing.
Garza leads the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. According to their latest data, a total of 895 people were hospitalized for COVID-19; the highest ever. This increased the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations to 869, also a new record high.
Garza said he went to several hospitals in the area before his briefing and at one place, he said three patients needed to be in an intensive care unit but only one bed was available. Hospitals aren't able to take care of all patients walking through their doors. Garza said hospital leaders have generated a list of every hospital between St. Louis and Chicago that might have an open ICU bed. Leaders then get on the phone and start calling.
"Imagine that," Garza said. "The St. Louis metropolitan area does not have an intensive care unit bed for a patient here in St. Louis and we have to fly them to Hannibal, Missouri to get an intensive care unit bed. That is how bad it is."
Wednesday's numbers come a day before Thanksgiving and Garza said travel for the holiday will mean more cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths.
"Let's do everything we can so you don't get infected in the first place so that you don't end up in one of our hospitals and pass the virus on to someone who also may end up in one of our ICUs and may end up dying," Garza said. "In the near term, we believe that the Thanksgiving gatherings will become super-spreader events. The only question is how bad is it going to get?"
Garza said it's not too late to change Thanksgiving plans. He suggested keeping the celebration with the immediate family you already live with; dropping off food to friends and family members; briefly celebrating with others outside with a distance. As always, Garza emphasized the importance of masks and hand washing.
"The best way to show your family and your friends that you care for them is to keep them safe and separated," Garza said. "The choices we make today and over the long weekend are going to impact how many people are hospitalized between now and Christmas and how many people are going to die between now and Christmas and into the new year."
