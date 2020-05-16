ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza says he’s feeling more confident about the reopening but is concerned about new analytics.
“We're pretty confident that we've suppressed transmission of the virus just looking at the data that we have. We're getting a little bit more data on where those cases are coming from,” Dr. Garza said Friday in his interview with News 4.
Hospitalizations are actually the lowest since tracking began in March, but they're not going down fast enough.
Given the data the task force has now, they're forecasting shows we could be looking at another wave of coronavirus.
The task force believes by middle to late June, the second wave in St. Louis could be worse than the first.
"We're always concerned when you take your foot off the brake... How's this going to look... How we’re going to prepare for it.... that's why we continue stressing all those important pieces of handwashing... But also keeping an eye on the data,” Garza said.
News 4's exclusive tracking did find a 10 percent drop in cases in the St. Louis area
