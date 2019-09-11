CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Gary Sinise Foundation is building two “smart homes” for St. Louis area officers who were injured in the line of duty.
Hundreds turned out for the announcement made in Chesterfield on Wednesday. The homes are being built for former officer Ryan O’Connor and former Rock Hill officer Matthew Crosby.
In April 2010, Crosby was shot while on a call for a domestic disturbance at an apartment. In December 2017, O’Connor was shot by a suspect during a ride to jail while in O’Connor’s patrol car.
The homes are being donated mortgage free.
One of the board members for the Gary Sinese Foundation issued a challenge to the St. Louis region for people to donate to the organization so it can continue to build homes for first responders who are hurt in the line of duty.
