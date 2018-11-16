Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert at The Dome at America's Center are now sold out!

Garth Brooks announced the first stop of his 2019 North American stadium tour would be in St. Louis!

On Oct. 17, Brooks announced he would kick off the tour at The Dome at America's Center but didn't release a date.

On Nov. 1, Brooks took to Twitter to announce the tour would kick off on Saturday, March 9 in St. Louis. 

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or through the Ticketmaster app. 

