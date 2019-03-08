ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Before Garth Brooks kicks off his stadium tour Saturday night in St. Louis, he will be part of a free assembly designed to encouraged kids to make a positive impact on their community.
The country singer will be joined by former St. Louis Blues player Kelly Chase and former Cardinal Larry Walker Friday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center.
According to the event listing, "children and adults are encouraged to attend, though all adults must be accompanying a child."
The event is free but participants must pre-register to attend. Click here to pre-register.
