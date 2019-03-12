ST. LOUIS (KMOV/WSBT) -- More than 70,000 people sang along with Country singer Garth Brooks this weekend as he jammed out at the Dome at the America's Center Saturday.
For one Indiana woman in the crowd, the concert was extra special.
Victoria Frederick has terminal colon cancer that's spreading from her liver to her lungs. She wasn't able to see Brook's concert last year because she was too sick to go.
“I was just coming off of a chemo round and it was too cold for me to go,” said Frederick in an interview with WSBT. “I really wanted to go but knew better. I ended up staying home.”
So the Grammy Award-winning singer sent her a personal invite by giving her tickets to a future concert to attend when she felt better.
"It was pretty exciting I was like this is really for real! It's happening," she said.
That invite came to fruition this weekend when Frederick and her husband saw Brooks in concert and got to spend time with him beforehand in St. Louis.
"He gave me a hug and told me he was praying for me and understood my fight was a tough one, and told me to keep battling against it"
When Frederick's favorite song played, her husband asked her to dance.
They say it's a moment they will cherish forever.
