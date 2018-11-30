ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In a one-on-one interview, Garth Brooks told News 4's Claire Kellet what he loves the most about St. Louis and what he is expecting from the city as the first stop on his 2019 North American Stadium tour.
Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert at The Dome at America's Center were completely sold out in early November.
On Oct. 17, Brooks announced he would kick off the tour at The Dome at America's Center but didn't release a date.
On Nov. 1, Brooks took to Twitter to announce the tour would kick off on Saturday, March 9 in St. Louis.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or through the Ticketmaster app.
Announcing the FIRST stop on The Garth Brooks STADIUM Tour #GARTHinStLOUISTickets ON SALE November 16, 10am CST -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/ahvjWN8GSo— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 1, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.