ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Monday that a hotline will be available for voters to report any form of intimidation or harrassment they experienced on Election Day.
READ: Candidates, organizations make final push to get voters to the polls
“A free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy, and we will not tolerate any attempts of voter suppression at the polls. Should voters experience any illegal activity at the ballot box, I urge them to call our hotline," Gardner said in a release. "We stand ready to protect the integrity of our elections."
Voters who encounter issues should call 314-309-8344.
The Circuit Attorney's Office said they will coordinate with the St. Louis Police Department and will open an investigation into any alleged illegal activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.