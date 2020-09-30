St. Louis (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy to force her from officer has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Gardner, St. Louis’ first African American circuit attorney, filed the lawsuit against the city and police union in January alleging civil rights violations as well as violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.
In her lawsuit, Gardner cited St. Louis’ “long history of racial inequality and prejudice in its criminal justice system generally, and within its police force particularly.” She said she was elected to change that, but that the police union and others “have mobilized to thwart these efforts,” including “the unprecedented appointment of a white, ethically conflicted Special Prosecutor” in an effort to oust Gardner.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday.
