ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- More St. Louis police officers have been added to Kim Gardner's exclusion list, bringing the total to at least 75 officers.
Jeff Roorda, head of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, confirmed to News 4 Friday that Gardner's list had been expanded by at least 15 names since she won her primary in August.
We had previously reported 59 officers were on the list.
Gardner’s move comes amid longstanding tension with police. Gardner, who is black, was elected in November 2016 after campaigning to rebuild trust in the criminal justice system at a time when the St. Louis area was still healing from the events in nearby Ferguson, where a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, two years earlier.
She has been at odds with the city’s law enforcement establishment virtually since taking office.
Gardner’s original exclusion list announced in August contained more than two dozen officers. Gardner’s spokeswoman said additional officers were added to the list later and the new names bring the total to 59 — roughly 5% of the city’s approximate 1,100 commissioned officers.
In addition to the ban on presenting cases, search warrants will not be approved for investigations involving officers on the list, Gardner said.
