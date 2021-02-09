ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office has launched an investigation into what led to Saturday’s revolt at the City Justice Center.

“We’re opening up an investigation because the events from this past weekend are truly disturbing,” she said.

Task force to look into Justice Center disturbance A new corrections task force was announced Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two days after a disturbance at the City Justice Center. The task force, which will be led by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, will look into complaints from the detainees at the Justice Center, and investigate how it got out of control.

Boarded up windows cover the damage of the City Justice Center, after upset detainees made their frustrations known over living conditions Saturday morning. News 4 reported inmates busted windows, set fires, and assaulted a correctional officer. Gardner says her investigation isn’t about pointing the finger, but making sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re dealing with something that we’ve never dealt with before,” Gardner said.

The incident marks the third detainee protest since December. Last summer, News 4 reported city aldermen voted to close the city’s Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, after allegations of inhumane living conditions.

Activists plan solidarity demonstration amid uprising at St. Louis Justice Center A demonstration is planned outside of the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) Monday night after 115 inmates busted out their cells and took over a floor of the jail this weekend.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office told News 4, “The recent events and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate the need to maintain two corrections facilities at this time.”

Aldermanic Lewis Reed sent a statement saying: