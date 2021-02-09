ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office has launched an investigation into what led to Saturday’s revolt at the City Justice Center.
“We’re opening up an investigation because the events from this past weekend are truly disturbing,” she said.
A new corrections task force was announced Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two days after a disturbance at the City Justice Center. The task force, which will be led by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, will look into complaints from the detainees at the Justice Center, and investigate how it got out of control.
Boarded up windows cover the damage of the City Justice Center, after upset detainees made their frustrations known over living conditions Saturday morning. News 4 reported inmates busted windows, set fires, and assaulted a correctional officer. Gardner says her investigation isn’t about pointing the finger, but making sure this doesn’t happen again.
“We’re dealing with something that we’ve never dealt with before,” Gardner said.
The incident marks the third detainee protest since December. Last summer, News 4 reported city aldermen voted to close the city’s Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, after allegations of inhumane living conditions.
A demonstration is planned outside of the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) Monday night after 115 inmates busted out their cells and took over a floor of the jail this weekend.
A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office told News 4, “The recent events and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate the need to maintain two corrections facilities at this time.”
Aldermanic Lewis Reed sent a statement saying:
"At this time, both jails need to remain open to provide the space needed to practice social distancing. We can’t pack them all in one jail or just release those remanded to our custody. As congregate living facilities, the jails will probably be on the early list for vaccines. After vaccinations, hopefully we can safely house all in one facility. I’m also focused on reducing the overcrowding in the morgue and emergency rooms due to the out of control gun violence in our neighborhoods. If the hundreds of murderers who are walking free on our streets are arrested, I will gladly find room for them in jail, while maintaining humane conditions.
The instance over the weekend further demonstrates why it would have been morally and ethically irresponsible to ignore the recommendations of the Corrections Commissioner and force the closure of MSI by December 31. It would have further jeopardized the safety of the detainees and the employees just to meet a specific timeline. "
