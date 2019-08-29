ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says there is not enough evidence to bring charges in the shooting death of Xavier Usanga, 7, even though federal authorities say a suspect confessed.
Gardner released a statement about the investigation Thursday afternoon.
Usanga was fatally shot on August 12 in North City. Federal authorities say Malik Ross confessed to the shooting. He is being held on a separate charge, accused of robbing an armored car.
I released this statement today with the hope that people will work together to bring justice to Xavier and all crime victims. pic.twitter.com/QRjlXvjLO2— Kimberly Gardner (@StLouisCityCA) August 29, 2019
Gardner says the confession is not currently supported by evidence and added that her office has asked for more work from police on the shooting.
READ: St. Louis man admits to firing shot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga, Feds say
Gardner is also asking for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
