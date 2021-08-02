ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is requesting a special prosecutor for the trial in the killing of former police captain David Dorn.

A year after Cpt. David Dorn's death, friends and loved ones gather to honor his memory Wednesday, his family, friends and colleagues gathered at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park to honor his memory. His widow, Ann Dorn, said support from family has helped her through the hardest year of her life.

Court filings show Gardner's office asked that an outside attorney be brought in to prosecute Stephan Cannon and Mark Jackson. The two are accused of killing Dorn during unrest in June 2020. Dorn was working security outside a pawn shop at the time.

News 4 is working to learn why a request for a special prosecutor was made.