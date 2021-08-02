James Johnson was also arrested and charged with burglary and stealing over $750 in connection to the incident.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is requesting a special prosecutor for the trial in the killing of former police captain David Dorn.

Court filings show Gardner's office asked that an outside attorney be brought in to prosecute Stephan Cannon and Mark Jackson. The two are accused of killing Dorn during unrest in June 2020. Dorn was working security outside a pawn shop at the time.

News 4 is working to learn why a request for a special prosecutor was made.

