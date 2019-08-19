ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The attorney representing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is asking a judge to hold a hearing to determine if there's a conflict of interest into the special prosecutor investigating her claims of threats made by Greitens' attorneys.
Gardner says that attorneys representing former Governor Eric Greitens threatened to "ruin her" last year if she didn't back off investigating Greitens.
A St. Louis circuit court judge appointed retired Boone County Judge Michael Bradley to investigate the situation.
READ: Second special prosecutor appointed over Greitens case
But Gardner's attorney, Roy Austin, says Bradley has conflicts because he spent 15 years working for one of the partners of the former governor's legal defense team.
"I recognize that St. Louis is a small big city that many people in the legal community know each other," Austin said. "I think the judge should make an informed determination as to whether these are conflicts that rise to the level of disqualification."
Judge Rex Burlison is now considering the request. It is still unknown when a decision will be made.
