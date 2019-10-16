ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner named former Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Captain Ron Johnson as a liaison between the circuit attorney's office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.
In an announcement, Gardner said the move is to enhance communication and collaboration between the circuit attorney's office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as well as the FBI and MSHP.
"Captain Ron Johnson has a unique way of connecting both community members and members of law enforcement," Gardner said. "Captain Johnson's collaborate style and helpful attitude has set him apart from many of his peers for the years and that's exactly why our community needs this right now."
Johnson has 31 years of law enforcement experience. He became an important figure when he took control of protest security during the Ferguson unrest.
"I'm excited to work with Circuit Attorney Gardner and I'm honored to be a part of creating change and getting this community back to where we need it to be," Johnson said. "Be a safer community for all of us."
