ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office has launched an investigation into what led to Saturday’s revolt at the City Justice Center.

“We’re opening up an investigation because the events from this past weekend are truly disturbing,” she said.

Task force to look into Justice Center disturbance A new corrections task force was announced Monday by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two days after a disturbance at the City Justice Center. The task force, which will be led by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Wolff, will look into complaints from the detainees at the Justice Center, and investigate how it got out of control.

Boarded up windows cover the damage of the City Justice Center, after upset detainees made their frustrations known over living conditions Saturday morning. News 4 reported inmates busted windows, set fires, and assaulted a correctional officer. Gardner says her investigation isn’t about pointing the finger, but making sure this doesn’t happen again.

"This is not just investigation into certain individuals. We want people to feel comfortable to come forward so people can come forward so we can look into everything aspect of what happened at the Justice Center and what led up to the incidents that happened that weekend," Gardner said. She continues by describing the uprising as something that they've never dealt with before. The circuit attorney stressed that it is important to address what happened to understand how to protect public safety, referring to Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards comments on the faulty locks at the center. Edwards said some detainees were able to jimmy the locks to their cell, even though the jail's system indicated they were locked.

The commissioner of the CJC said the locks at the facility have been causing problems prior to the pandemic. When asked if it was troubling that inmates can easily get out of their cells and then let other inmates out, Gardner responded, “That’s why this investigation again is important to address the conditions in which individuals who work inside the Justice Center, as well as detainees who are housed in the Justice Center, and how we protect public safety overall. So, that’s an important aspect to look at.”

Gardner said she was “deeply disturbed” when she saw what was taking place at the CJC Saturday morning.

"Everyone housed at the Justice Center is held there for serious offenses," Edwards said during a Saturday press conference.

The Circuit Attorney's Office agreed with Edwards' statement but stated there are low-level nonviolent offenders who are housed there, too. Gardner said her team has convened a task force to address some of the issues that emerged.

"We were the first to look at how we can triage low-level nonviolent individuals who can safely be released early before trial but that was met with resistance," she said. Garner added this isn't just a one-size fits all discussion. "People need to understand that there are people housed in the CJC that are there for violent, serious crimes that cannot be automatically released into the public."

The incident marks the third detainee protest since December. Last summer, News 4 reported city aldermen voted to close the city’s Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, after allegations of inhumane living conditions.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office told News 4, “The recent events and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate the need to maintain two corrections facilities at this time.”

