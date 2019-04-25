ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed a lawsuit against the Special Prosecutors currently conducting an investigation that involves her Office.
The Circuit Attorney alleges that Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody, and his associates at the law firm Carmody MacDonald, are in violation of Missouri’s Sunshine Law.
Read: Judge slams Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for 'standing in the way of a grand jury investigation'
Carmody was appointed Special Prosecutor last year in an special grand jury investigation to determine whether or not a private investigator hired by Gardner committed perjury. William Tisaby was hired as an investigator during the prosecution of now-former Governor Eric Greitens. Charges against the governor were ultimately dismissed.
In the new lawsuit, Gardner claims she sought a number of records from the Carmody firm through a public records request, including records regarding how the Special Prosecutor is billing for its work, how he is handling sensitive information, and how he is maintaining records. Gardner’s Sunshine request also asked for records and correspondence between the Carmodys and a number of other individuals, including judges, attorneys that represented Greitens, the media and even a former candidate for Circuit Attorney.
The Circuit Attorney provided the courts with a letter from the Carmody firm, indicating the Carmody firm would be denying the Sunshine request, saying they are not a public governmental body and/or the records would be otherwise closed.
The Circuit Attorney claims the denial is a purposeful or knowing violation of the Sunshine Law.
Gardner’s lawsuit was filed by an attorney named Dawn Parsons. She is the fourth private attorney reportedly hired by the Circuit Attorney to handle matters related to the special grand jury investigation.
A separate lawsuit has been filed by a private citizen, hoping to ensure policies were followed in the hiring of those attorneys before public funds are used to pay them.
This is all the latest in a series of back and forth arguments between the Circuit Attorney’s Office and the Special Prosecutor, who has been seeking information in the investigation through a series of search warrants. The Circuit Attorney’s office has called one of the search warrants “overly-broad” but it has been upheld by the Missouri Supreme Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.