ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers and donors in St. Louis are coming together to beautify a garden that will benefit local moms who are homeless.
They've been working at "Grace Garden" at Haven of Grace in St. Louis. The local non-profit serves women who are homeless and pregnant, providing a safe place to stay, plus crucial parenting classes and therapy programs, as well as resources for years after their child is born. The garden project is a collaboration with the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Patrick Center, Forest Releaf, and Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions.
"This is a wonderful place that they can meditate, enjoy the safety and beauty of nature, and have a safe place for their children for to play, for them to play with their children," said Karen Klaus, Director of Development at Haven of Grace.
Thanks to a grant from the Garden Club of St. Louis and a generous matching gift from a supportive donor, the garden was started. The revamped garden will include native grasses, flowering native perennials, trees and shrubs. The St. Patrick Center is supplying the manpower from its new landscape training program.
The Haven of Grace mission includes serving women who are pregnant and homeless and providing a safe nurturing home, educational programs and long-term support for mother and child.
