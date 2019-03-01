EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One of the biggest garage sales in the St. Louis area is happening Saturday in west St. Louis County.
The 12th annual Garage Sale and Swap Meet is being held on the Six Flags parking lot. Organizers say all the vendor spots are sold out.
In 2018, the event got negative attention due to enormous traffic backups on I-44 and Fifth Street. Organizers say more people showed up last year than expected but they promise Saturday will be different.
“We changed some things around so we can handle parking better, the whole event. We started from scratch and rebuilt it. We believe we have addressed those issues. We have more parking spots available, more volunteers available to get you in and out,” said Julie Wood with the City of Eureka.
The garage sale starts at 7:00 a.m., runs until 3:00 p.m. and it is $10 per car to attend.
The money raised will go towards a scholarship program at Eureka High School to help area businesses.
