ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Health Department announced the Gamma variant was detected through Missouri’s Sewershed Surveillance program.
A sample drawn from the program on July 27 detected three percent of the Gamma variant in the St. Louis region. Missouri started the program in May to track COVID-19 viral load and variants throughout state.
There are no cases confirmed with Gamma variant and majority of cases in St. Louis County are not tested for a particular variant, officials said.
“As to whether Gamma is more or less dangerous than Delta, we do not have a firm reading on that yet,” a health department’s spokesperson said. “However, it does appear from the literature that the vaccine will still prevent severe disease with the Gamma variant.”
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the Gamma was first identified in Brazil and Japan with the potential to spread faster than other variants. Current vaccines should work against the variant.
