ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues announced details for a Game 7 Watch Party.
The team said the watch party will take place at the Enterprise Center Wednesday night.
Tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. for season ticket holders and the public at 4 p.m. today. The tickets sold out in 31 minutes.
The Game 7 Watch Party at @Enterprise_Cntr is SOLD OUT https://t.co/X2H5JrevE9— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 10, 2019
Tickets to Game 5's watch party sold out in less than an hour!
