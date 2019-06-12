ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There are multiple watch parties taking place across St. Louis for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night.
The watch party at the Enterprise Center is sold out but there are still tickets available for the one taking place at Busch Stadium.
Busch Stadium hosting watch party Wednesday night
In addition, OB Clark’s in Brentwood and Center Ice Brewery by Harris-Stowe and Saint Louis University is expected to be packed. They will both have jumbo screens setup for fans to watch the game.
Also, the River City Casino and Grant’s Farm will host watch parties.
Some fans told News 4 they aren’t planning on going to a formal watch party but instead will watch from home with friends.
