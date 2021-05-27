ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou Athletics officials released game times and TV information for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season.
Here's the official information:
Mizzou hosts Central Michigan in its season opener on Sat., Sept. 4. Kick time is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The 2021 slate marks the first meeting between the two teams.
The Tigers’ league opener will be at Kentucky on Sat., Sept. 11 (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). UK leads the series between the two teams, 7-4. Mizzou beat the Wildcats, 20-10, at Faurot Field in 2020. Kentucky won the last meeting in Lexington (29-7, 2019).
Southeast Missouri visits Faurot Field on Sat., Sept. 18. The Redhawks and the Tigers will kick at 11 a.m. CT on SECN+. Mizzou leads the series, 4-0, with the most recent win coming in 2019 (50-0).
Announced earlier this spring, Mizzou will play at Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 26. Kick is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS
