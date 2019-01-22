ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tickets for more than 40 Theme Ticket promotional dates during the 2019 season, including the return of Game of Thrones Night, Margaritaville Night and Pride Night, go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. CT at cardinals.com/theme.
The initial list of theme nights is:
College Night #1
Monday, April 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket
Game of Thrones Night
Tuesday, April 9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals/Game of Thrones T-Shirt
Scouts Night #1
Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Scout Patch
Firefighters Appreciation Night
Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals Firefighter Cap
Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap
Firefighters Appreciation Day
Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.
Cardinals Firefighter Cap
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.
Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap
Boy Band Night
Friday, April 19 vs. New York Mets – 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals Boy Band T-Shirt
Fredbird’s Easter Brunch
Sunday, April 21 vs. New York Mets – 1:15 p.m.
Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends
Class of 2019 Night
Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.
Class of 2019 T-Shirt
Earth Day
Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.
Glass Water Bottle
College Night #2
Tuesday, April 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.
Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket
Weather Day
Wednesday, April 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 12:15 p.m.
Pregame Interactive Program and a voucher for hot dog, chips and soda
Braggin’ Rights Night - Illini
Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.
Illini-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover
Braggin’ Rights Night - Mizzou
Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.
Mizzou-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover
Transplant Awareness Day
Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.
Cardinals Cap
Peanut Controlled Day
Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.
Peanut-Free Seating Section
Cancer Awareness Night
Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.
Cancer Awareness Stocking Cap
Scouts Night #2
Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.
Scout Patch
Soccer Night
Tuesday, May 7 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals Long-Sleeved Soccer Jersey
Nurses Appreciation Day
Wednesday, May 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 p.m.
Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top
Nurses Appreciation Night
Thursday, May 9 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top
Grateful Dead Tribute Night
Friday, May 10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.
Grateful Dead Lightweight Hooded Pullover
Margaritaville Night
Friday, May 24 vs. Atlanta Braves – 7:15 p.m.
Margaritaville-inspired All-Over Print Shirt
Zumba® Fitness Party at the Park
Sunday, May 26 vs. Atlanta Braves – 6:05 p.m.
Cardinals Tank & Pregame Zumba Class
Teachers Night
Tuesday, June 4 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.
Teachers-themed Cardinals T-Shirt
Star Wars Night
Wednesday, June 5 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.
Star Wars-themed Cardinals Pullover Jersey
Kids Day Out
Thursday, June 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 p.m.
Pregame Kids Zone and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda
Scouts Night #3
Thursday, June 20 vs. Miami Marlins – 6:15 p.m.
Scout Patch
Elvis Night
Friday, July 12 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals-themed Elvis T-Shirt
Peanuts Night
Monday, July 15 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.
Woodstock Bobblehead
Pride Night
Friday, July 26 vs. Houston Astros – 7:15 p.m.
Cardinals Tank
Christmas in July Night
Wednesday, July 31 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:15 p.m.
Fred on a Sled
Fredbird’s Birthday Party
Sunday, August 11 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:15 p.m.
Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends
Gateway Motorsports Racing Night
Thursday, August 22 vs. Colorado Rockies– 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals Racing Cap
Bikers at Busch
Sunday, August 25 vs. Colorado Rockies– 1:15 p.m.
Cardinals Biker T-Shirt
Union Appreciation Day
Sunday, September 1 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.
Cardinals Union Proud Cap
Billikens Night
Wednesday, September 4 vs. San Francisco Giants – 6:45 p.m.
Billikens-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover
St. Louis Blues Night
Friday, September 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 p.m.
Bobblehead (TBD)
Fiesta Cardenales
Sunday, September 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 p.m.
Polo Ascencio & Bengie Molina Dual Bobblehead
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day
Tuesday, September 17 vs. Washington Nationals – 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals Green Mesh Jersey
Additional Theme Nights will be announced leading up to the season.
