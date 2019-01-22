St. Louis deemed a Top 10 city for sports fans

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tickets for more than 40 Theme Ticket promotional dates during the 2019 season, including the return of Game of Thrones Night, Margaritaville Night and Pride Night, go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. CT at cardinals.com/theme.

The initial list of theme nights is:

College Night #1

Monday, April 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket

Game of Thrones Night

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals/Game of Thrones T-Shirt

Scouts Night #1

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Scout Patch

Firefighters Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Firefighter Cap

Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap

Firefighters Appreciation Day

Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals Firefighter Cap

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap

Boy Band Night

Friday, April 19 vs. New York Mets – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals Boy Band T-Shirt

Fredbird’s Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 21 vs. New York Mets – 1:15 p.m.

Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends

Class of 2019 Night

Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Class of 2019 T-Shirt

Earth Day

Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Glass Water Bottle

College Night #2

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket

Weather Day

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Interactive Program and a voucher for hot dog, chips and soda

Braggin’ Rights Night - Illini

Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Illini-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

Braggin’ Rights Night - Mizzou

Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Mizzou-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

Transplant Awareness Day

Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Cap

Peanut Controlled Day

Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Peanut-Free Seating Section

Cancer Awareness Night

Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.

Cancer Awareness Stocking Cap

Scouts Night #2

Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.

Scout Patch

Soccer Night

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Long-Sleeved Soccer Jersey

Nurses Appreciation Day

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top

Nurses Appreciation Night

Thursday, May 9 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top

Grateful Dead Tribute Night

Friday, May 10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.

Grateful Dead Lightweight Hooded Pullover

Margaritaville Night

Friday, May 24 vs. Atlanta Braves – 7:15 p.m.

Margaritaville-inspired All-Over Print Shirt

Zumba® Fitness Party at the Park

Sunday, May 26 vs. Atlanta Braves – 6:05 p.m.

Cardinals Tank & Pregame Zumba Class

Teachers Night

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Teachers-themed Cardinals T-Shirt

Star Wars Night

Wednesday, June 5 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Star Wars-themed Cardinals Pullover Jersey

Kids Day Out

Thursday, June 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Kids Zone and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda

Scouts Night #3

Thursday, June 20 vs. Miami Marlins – 6:15 p.m.

Scout Patch

Elvis Night

Friday, July 12 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals-themed Elvis T-Shirt

Peanuts Night

Monday, July 15 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.

Woodstock Bobblehead

Pride Night

Friday, July 26 vs. Houston Astros – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals Tank

Christmas in July Night

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:15 p.m.

Fred on a Sled

Fredbird’s Birthday Party

Sunday, August 11 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:15 p.m.

Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends

Gateway Motorsports Racing Night

Thursday, August 22 vs. Colorado Rockies– 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Racing Cap

Bikers at Busch

Sunday, August 25 vs. Colorado Rockies– 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Biker T-Shirt

Union Appreciation Day

Sunday, September 1 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Union Proud Cap

Billikens Night

Wednesday, September 4 vs. San Francisco Giants – 6:45 p.m.

Billikens-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

St. Louis Blues Night

Friday, September 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 p.m.

Bobblehead (TBD)

Fiesta Cardenales

Sunday, September 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 p.m.

Polo Ascencio & Bengie Molina Dual Bobblehead 

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, September 17 vs. Washington Nationals – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Green Mesh Jersey 

Additional Theme Nights will be announced leading up to the season.

