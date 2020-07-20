ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for governor of Missouri showed her support for healthcare workers on Monday.
She toured one of CareSTL Health's location on Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis City. She applauded health care workers for the critical work they're doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My message to the workers is to say thank you for all that you do. I know that this has been an incredibly difficult several months and you are supported," Galloway said.
CareSTL Health offers free COVID-19 testing to people at the following four locations:
- Pediatric Testing only on Fridays 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
- 5471 Martin Luther King Drive, Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 2425 N. Whittier Street on Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- 5541 Riverview Blvd. Wednesday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
"The workers here deserve PPE. The people who need testing should be able to get access to testing," Galloway said. "And this is the type of facility that provides that testing for the community."
Click here to visit their website and learn more.
