ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 80,000 gallons of sewage entered Maline Creek on Monday, officials said.
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) sent crews to make repairs after a sewer main break occurred near Riverview and Chain of Rocks Drive in north St. Louis City.
MSD discovered the leak during a routine inspection of the sewer main in the area on Monday. MSD said the initial break was contained but more extensive work is needed to repair the broken pipe.
MSD said the sewage is contained and is not overflowing into Maline Creek anymore. MSD estimates 80,000 gallons of sewage entered the creek before the break was contained.
MSD said repairs and cleanup efforts are ongoing. MSD expects to complete the work by Wednesday.
The public is asked to avoid contact with the creek until MSD cleans the affected area. MSD said there is no immediate threat to public health or safety at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.