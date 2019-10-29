ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge made a ruling Tuesday that barred lawyers from discussing any recent filings in the criminal case against St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren.
The gag order was issued a day after Hendren’s lawyer filed a motion to force the department to turn over records as well as identifying at least seven people the legal team wants to depose, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hendren is charged with fatally shooting fellow officer Katlyn Alix while the two were playing a Russian roulette-style game in January.
The Post-Dispatch reported the judge said the choice to issue the order was made to protect future jurors as well as the privacy of the individuals involved.
Hendren is accused of shooting Alix while at Hendren’s home in the Carondelet Neighborhood during a period of time where he and his partner were supposed to be on duty in another district.
In an internal police misconduct report obtained by News 4, a police lieutenant alleges both Officer Nathaniel Hendren and his partner "consumed alcoholic beverages" while on duty the night Alix was shot and killed by Hendren.
Prosecutors said Hendren and Alix were playing a game in which they each took turns pointing a gun at each other and pulling the trigger.
A court document obtained by News 4 stated that at the hospital, Hendren “spontaneously stated to his supervisor… that he did not try and kill the victim because he was in love with her and they were in an intimate relationship and were planning on moving into his apartment.”
A later lawsuit filed by Alix’s family alleged Hendren forced other girlfriends to play the same game.
A trial date has not been set in the criminal case.
